Microsoft buys cloud migration tool Mover to simplify switching to OneDrive

With a seemingly endless array of cloud storage services to choose from, you may well find that you want to switch allegiances at some point. Jumping from one service to another can be a pain, but with its purchase of Mover, Microsoft has just made it much easier to make the move to OneDrive.

Details of the deal have not been revealed, but Microsoft is keen for people to use the service to migrate from one several supported cloud providers to either OneDrive or SharePoint.

The acquisition adds to the migration tools offered by Microsoft and its partners, such as FastTrack. Writing in a blog post, Jeff Teper from SharePoint and OneDrive says: "I'm excited to announce that Microsoft has acquired Mover, a leading provider of cloud file migration, including admin-led and self-service offerings. As customer demand to move content to the cloud continues to grow, Mover will help make it easier than ever for customers to migrate files to Microsoft 365".

He goes on to say:

Today, Mover supports migration from over a dozen cloud service providers -- including Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, and Google Drive -- into OneDrive and SharePoint, enabling seamless file collaboration across Microsoft 365 apps and services, including the Office apps and Microsoft Teams. The Mover team also brings deep expertise and migration technology, which advances Microsoft's commitment to providing organizations of all sizes with the right tools, people and partners to successfully migrate to the Microsoft Cloud. Together with Mover, we'll continue to provide customers with fast and reliable migrations to the cloud, with best practices and security and more connectors to more source systems, ultimately making the move into Microsoft 365 as seamless and cost effective as possible.

In a separate blog post, Mover's Eric Warnke says: "As the world moves to Microsoft 365, it needs an excellent self-serve solution for migrating content. Our technology makes us one of the fastest OneDrive and SharePoint document migrators in the world [...] Moving forward, we'll bring our deep expertise and migration technology to serve Microsoft customers. This acquisition will ensure that customers making the move to Microsoft 365 have a seamless and cost effective experience".

If you're ready to migrate, you can start the process here.