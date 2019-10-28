US government eases sanctions and grants Adobe permission to offer services to Venezuela

Following an announcement that it was pulling out of the country because of sanctions imposed by the US government, Adobe has now said that it has been granted permission to offer its services in Venezuela.

The company had previously said that it would be deleting all Venezuelan user accounts and would not be offering refunds. But now, having been granted a license by the US government, people in the country will be able to continue using Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

In a statement posted on its website, Adobe's Chris Hall says: "On October 7th we announced the discontinuation of our Digital Media services in Venezuela to comply with a United State Executive Order. Doing so limited our ability to serve our customers in the region, but I’m happy to share an exciting update today".

Hall goes on to explain:

After discussions with the US government, we've been granted a license to provide all of our Digital Media products and services in Venezuela. With this update, we're sharing that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio, and all of their content, as they did before. If you lost access to premium services, they will be restored within a week. In the subsequent weeks since the announcement, we heard directly from you, our users in Venezuela, about your passion for the work that you do. You shared stories of how important our products are in your ability to create, and what it means to build amazing digital experiences through each and every one of our products. As always, we continue to be deeply committed to powering creativity for all, and we’re delighted to have the ability to continue to do so in Venezuela.

More information is available in a FAQ.

