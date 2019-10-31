Urban Armor Gear (UAG) launches rugged Monarch and Plasma cases for Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 4, is an excellent device. As per my review (found here), I absolutely recommend it to Android users.

While the $799 starting price for the Pixel 4 series of smartphones isn’t as high as some other flagships, let’s be honest -- it is still a lot of money. It is for this reason that you should definitely put it in a protective case. Urban Armor Gear has two such rugged options for you -- the Monarch and Plasma. Not only will they keep your Pixel 4 or 4XL safe, but they look very attractive too.

"The new cases from UAG will bear the 'made for Google' badge, meaning UAG’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. Two of UAG’s most popular series of cases, the Monarch and Plasma series, have been engineered to complement and protect Google’s latest mobile device features including active edge and wireless charging," says Urban Armor Gear.

UAG further says, "The Monarch Series meets 2X the Military Drop Testing requirements and features five layers of handcrafted protection including top grain leather and a soft, impact-resistant core. The Plasma Series is a sleek and lightweight case crafted with a composite construction and scratch-resistant skid pads, offering incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip."

Urban Armor Gear shares the specifications below.

Monarch Series

Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection

Premium materials

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible

Active Edge compatible

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

Plasma Series

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible

Active Edge compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

The Monarch Series of cases can be had for $59.99 in two colors -- Crimson and Black. The Plasma Series of cases cost $20 less and are available in Ice and Ash colors. Best of all, both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL variants are priced the same -- you don't pay more just because your phone is bigger. You can buy the cases here now.