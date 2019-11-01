Over half of Windows 10 PCs now running the May 2019 Update

4 Comments

Microsoft rolls out two feature updates a year for Windows 10, although this year the second of the updates -- the November 2019 Update -- is actually more of a service pack.

The trouble with this twice-yearly update schedule is most people don’t upgrade to the new version right away. In fact, due to compatibility issues, most people don’t even get offered it for months after its initial rollout. As a result, the majority end up running an older version of Windows 10.

With the April 2018 Update approaching end of support, users are beginning to properly make the switch to the May 2019 Update (1903).

According to the latest figures from AdDuplex, 56.6 percent of Windows 10 users are now on the current release, with 25 percent running its predecessor, the October 2018 Update (1809).

13.6 percent remain on the April 2018 Update (1803), followed by just 1.8 percent on the Fall Creators Update (1709).

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Insecure file transfers leave organizations at risk

Microsoft Q&A launches to replace TechNet and MSDN forums

One in five IT workers doesn't know what a cyberattack is

Google pushes out urgent Chrome update to patch actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities

Over half of Windows 10 PCs now running the May 2019 Update

Leak reveals images of upcoming foldable Motorola razr

How automation can contribute to cloud security [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making [repost]

276 Comments

Microsoft awarded Pentagon's controversial JEDI contract

48 Comments

Fedora 31 is here -- download the world's best desktop Linux distribution now

35 Comments

Do you hate your child? Buy them a Microsoft Surface Go Kids Bundle!

29 Comments

Linux Mint 19.3 'Tricia' is coming -- here's what we know

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.