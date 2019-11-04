Dell unveils UP2720Q UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt 3 PremierColor monitor

While 4K monitors are finally affordable these days, it is important to remember that they are not all created equally. There are varying specifications and features, plus different levels of quality. Ultimately, you should buy the 4K display that best meets your needs. If you are simply using it for computing and consuming media, you can probably get by with an inexpensive and basic monitor. Professionals, however, will need to focus on something more high-end.

Today, Dell announces an insane monitor for professionals that should make both photographers and videographers giddy. Called "UP2720Q," this 27-inch UltraSharp 4K display features Dell's 10-bit PremierColor technology and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity -- the latter can charge a laptop (up to 90 watts) over TB3 too.

"Beginning in January 2020, photographers and still or motion picture editing professionals will be able to use this monitor to fully maximize the Adobe RGB color gamut and create brilliant content with precise color and amazing detail. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor offers 100 percent Adobe RGB, 98 percent DCI-P3 and 80 percent BT2020, providing a wide range of color reproduction across different color space standards. DCI-P3 is increasingly being adopted as a color standard on more devices like smart phones, web browsers and television due to the larger color gamut and higher color accuracy, leading to more content being developed in the DPC-P3 color gamut space," says Dell.

ALSO READ: Dynabook Tecra X50-F is a premium 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop with Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5

The company also says, "The built-in colorimeter helps users stay productive and get work done faster with quick and easy calibration -- on demand or scheduled after hours for consistent and optimized color performance every time. Users will also experience a more efficient workflow with a responsive built-in colorimeter that maintains consistency from production to delivery. The UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor is a CalMAN Ready monitor and works seamlessly with CalMAN color calibration software (sold separately) to perform a variety of tasks, including calibration with a built-in or external colorimeter."

Dell shares specifications below.

Diagonal Viewing Size: 684.7 mm (27 inches)

Maximum Preset Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Pixel Pitch: 0.1554 mm x 0.1554 mm

Pixel Per Inch (PPI): 163

Brightness 250 cd/m2

Color Support Color gamut (typical): CIE1931 Adobe RGB 100%, CIE DCI-P3 98%, CIE BT.2020 80%

Color depth: 1.07 billion colors (True 10 Bit)

Contrast Ratio 1300 : 1 (typical)

Viewing Angle 178° (vertical) typical / 178° (horizontal) typical

Response Time 8 ms (normal mode); 6 ms (fast mode) - (gray to gray)

Panel Type: In-Plane Switching Technology

Backlight Technology: White LED edgelight system

Flicker-free screen: Yes

Dell Display Manager Compatibility: Yes

Daisy Chain Availability: Yes, MST capable monitor

Picture-by-Picture (PbP): 2 modes - AA, AB mode

Display Screen Coating Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (3H) hard coating

Connectors 1 x DP 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2 x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2), 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Upstream port (DP 1.4), 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Downstream port (DP1.4), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Downstream port (DP1.4), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Downstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Downstream port (1 x BC 1.2 charging capability at 2A (max))

Flat Panel Mount Interface VESA mounting holes (100 mm x 100 mm-behind attached VESA cover)

Height (Compressed ~ Extended) 433.4 mm ~ 563.4 mm (17.06 inches ~ 22.18 inches)

Width 611.9 mm (24.09 inches)

Depth 212.0 mm (8.35 inches)Weight

Weight (panel only - for VESA mount) 5.55 kg (12.24 lbs)

Weight (with packaging) 14.14 kg (31.17 lbs)

If you want your own, I am afraid you must wait until next year -- January 15, 2020 to be more precise. That isn't too far away, thankfully. The asking price is quite high at $1,999.99, but keep in mind, this monitor is designed for professionals and enthusiasts that actually have a need for these high-end specs. If you just want to watch 4K YouTube videos, you will be happy with something at a fraction of this price.