Debian 10.2 'Buster' Linux distro released with many security updates and bugfixes

Debian is a great Linux distribution in its own right, but also, it serves as a solid base for many other distros. That's why when a new version of Debian is released, it has a huge impact across the Linux community.

Today, you can download the newest version of Debian 10 "Buster." Debian 10.2 is the latest and greatest, but it is hardly exciting. To be fair though, Debian point releases shouldn't really be seen as a source for new features. Instead, you should expect security updates and bugfixes. And this time, with version 10.2, we get many of them. In addition, Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) is being dropped from the ARMEL variant of Debian, but that really shouldn't have any impact on desktop users.

"The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename 'buster'). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available," says The Debian Project

The project further says, "Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "buster" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release."

The Debian Project shares the many changes below.

Security Updates

Advisory ID Package
DSA-4509 apache2
DSA-4511 nghttp2
DSA-4512 qemu
DSA-4514 varnish
DSA-4515 webkit2gtk
DSA-4516 firefox-esr
DSA-4517 exim4
DSA-4518 ghostscript
DSA-4519 libreoffice
DSA-4520 trafficserver
DSA-4521 docker.io
DSA-4523 thunderbird
DSA-4524 dino-im
DSA-4525 ibus
DSA-4526 opendmarc
DSA-4527 php7.3
DSA-4528 bird
DSA-4530 expat
DSA-4531 linux-signed-amd64
DSA-4531 linux-signed-i386
DSA-4531 linux
DSA-4531 linux-signed-arm64
DSA-4532 spip
DSA-4533 lemonldap-ng
DSA-4534 golang-1.11
DSA-4535 e2fsprogs
DSA-4536 exim4
DSA-4538 wpa
DSA-4539 openssl
DSA-4539 openssh
DSA-4541 libapreq2
DSA-4542 jackson-databind
DSA-4543 sudo
DSA-4544 unbound
DSA-4545 mediawiki
DSA-4547 tcpdump
DSA-4549 firefox-esr
DSA-4550 file
DSA-4551 golang-1.11
DSA-4553 php7.3
DSA-4554 ruby-loofah
DSA-4555 pam-python
DSA-4556 qtbase-opensource-src
DSA-4557 libarchive
DSA-4558 webkit2gtk
DSA-4559 proftpd-dfsg
DSA-4560 simplesamlphp
DSA-4561 fribidi
DSA-4562 chromium

Bugfixes and Various Updates

Package Reason
aegisub Fix crash when selecting a language from the bottom of the Spell checker language list; fix crash when right-clicking in the subtitles text box
akonadi Fix various crashes / deadlock issues
base-files Update /etc/debian_version for the point release
capistrano Fix failure to remove old releases when there were too many
cron Stop using obsolete SELinux API
cyrus-imapd Fix data loss on upgrade from version 3.0.0 or earlier
debian-edu-config Handle newer Firefox ESR configuration files; add post-up stanza to /etc/network/interfaces eth0 entry conditionally
debian-installer Fix unreadable fonts on hidpi displays in netboot images booted with EFI
debian-installer-netboot-images Rebuild against proposed-updates
distro-info-data Add Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Focal Fossa
dkimpy-milter New upstream stable release; fix sysvinit support; catch more ASCII encoding errors to improve resilience against bad data; fix message extraction so that signing in the same pass through the milter as verifying works correctly
emacs Update the EPLA packaging key
fence-agents Fix incomplete removal of fence_amt_ws
flatpak New upstream stable release
flightcrew Security fixes [CVE-2019-13032 CVE-2019-13241]
fonts-noto-cjk Fix over-aggressive font selection of Noto CJK fonts in modern web browsers under Chinese locale
freetype Properly handle phantom points for variable hinted fonts
gdb Rebuild against new libbabeltrace, with higher version number to avoid conflict with earlier upload
glib2.0 Ensure libdbus clients can authenticate with a GDBusServer like the one in ibus
gnome-shell New upstream stable release; fix truncation of long messages in Shell-modal dialogs; avoid crash on reallocation of dead actors
gnome-sound-recorder Fix crash when selecting a recording
gnustep-base Disable gdomap daemon that was accidentally enabled on upgrades from stretch
graphite-web Remove unused send_email function [CVE-2017-18638]; avoid hourly error in cron when there is no whisper database
inn2 Fix negotiation of DHE ciphersuites
libapache-mod-auth-kerb Fix use after free bug leading to crash
libdate-holidays-de-perl Mark International Childrens Day (Sep 20th) as a holiday in Thuringia from 2019 onwards
libdatetime-timezone-perl Update included data
libofx Fix null pointer dereference issue [CVE-2019-9656]
libreoffice Fix the postgresql driver with PostgreSQL 12
libsixel Fix several security issues [CVE-2018-19756 CVE-2018-19757 CVE-2018-19759 CVE-2018-19761 CVE-2018-19762 CVE-2018-19763 CVE-2019-3573 CVE-2019-3574]
libxslt Fix dangling pointer in xsltCopyText [CVE-2019-18197]
lucene-solr Disable obsolete call to ContextHandler in solr-jetty9.xml; fix Jetty permissions on SOLR index
mariadb-10.3 New upstream stable release
modsecurity-crs Fix PHP script upload rules [CVE-2019-13464]
mutter New upstream stable release
ncurses Fix several security issues [CVE-2019-17594 CVE-2019-17595] and other issues in tic
ndppd Avoid world writable PID file, that was breaking daemon init scripts
network-manager Fix file permissions for /var/lib/NetworkManager/secret_key and /var/lib/NetworkManager
node-fstream Fix arbitrary file overwrite issue [CVE-2019-13173]
node-set-value Fix prototype pollution [CVE-2019-10747]
node-yarnpkg Force using HTTPS for regular registries
nx-libs Fix regressions introduced in previous upload, affecting x2go
open-vm-tools Fix memory leaks and error handling
openvswitch Update debian/ifupdown.sh to allow setting-up the MTU; fix Python dependencies to use Python 3
picard Update translations to fix crash with Spanish locale
plasma-applet-redshift-control Fix manual mode when used with redshift versions above 1.12
postfix New upstream stable release; work around poor TCP loopback performance
python-cryptography Fix test suite failures when built against newer OpenSSL versions; fix a memory leak triggerable when parsing x509 certificate extensions like AIA
python-flask-rdf Add Depends on python{3,}-rdflib
python-oslo.messaging New upstream stable release; fix switch connection destination when a rabbitmq cluster node disappears
python-werkzeug Ensure Docker containers have unique debugger PINs [CVE-2019-14806]
python2.7 Fix several security issues [CVE-2018-20852 CVE-2019-10160 CVE-2019-16056 CVE-2019-16935 CVE-2019-9740 CVE-2019-9947]
quota Fix rpc.rquotad spinning at 100% CPU
rpcbind Allow remote calls to be enabled at run-time
shelldap Repair SASL authentications, add a 'sasluser' option
sogo Fix display of PGP-signed e-mails
spf-engine New upstream stable release; fix sysvinit support
standardskriver Fix deprecation warning from config.RawConfigParser; use external ip command rather than deprecated ifconfig command
swi-prolog Use HTTPS when contacting upstream pack servers
systemd core: never propagate reload failure to service result; fix sync_file_range failures in nspawn containers on arm, ppc; fix RootDirectory not working when used in combination with User; ensure that access controls on systemd-resolved's D-Bus interface are enforced correctly [CVE-2019-15718]; fix StopWhenUnneeded=true for mount units; make MountFlags=shared work again
tmpreaper Prevent breaking of systemd services that use PrivateTmp=true
trapperkeeper-webserver-jetty9-clojure Restore SSL compatibility with newer Jetty versions
tzdata New upstream release
ublock-origin New upstream version, compatible with Firefox ESR68
uim Resurrect libuim-data as a transitional package, fixing some issues after upgrades to buster
vanguards New upstream stable release; prevent a reload of tor's configuration via SIGHUP causing a denial-of-service for vanguards protections

While the Debian developers say existing Buster users don't have to create new install media, understandably, some anal-retentive folks will still want to anyway. If that is you, you can grab an updated ISO here. Those looking to try the Linux distribution for the first time will want to get an ISO from the same link.

