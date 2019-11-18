Kodi 18.5 'Leia' available to download now!

It’s been a couple of months since the Kodi Foundation released a new version of its hugely popular home theater software.

After spending some time in the pre-release section, Kodi 18.5 is now finally deemed ready for all.

As you might expect from a point release, there are no new features here, but rather the focus is on squashing bugs and improving stability and performance.

The team hasn’t published a list of the main changes yet, but multiple issues have been addressed in this new build, with fixes for interface problems, tweaks to the PVR component, and more.

Check out a comparison of 18.4 vs. 18.5 here for a more detailed breakdown.

You can download the latest version of Kodi for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and more, from here.

Kodi 18.6 is in development now, and can be downloaded from the pre-release tab on the downloads page.

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock