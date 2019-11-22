Microsoft's Black Friday Sale starts NOW with HUGE discounts on Xbox, Surface, and other Windows 10 devices

Ah, Black Friday -- the day after Thanksgiving where people run to the store to score great deals on various items. Technology enthusiasts in particular love this day, as you can save a lot of money on computers, tablets, smartphones, and more. Over the years, however, Black Friday has begun starting earlier and lasting longer -- it no longer lasts just a single day. Hell, you don't even need to leave the house anymore -- many retailers put the same deals online.

Case in point, starting today, Microsoft is launching some of its Black Friday deals -- an entire week in advance! This includes both online and physical Microsoft Store locations. Not all of sales start today, however -- the company is staggering the dates a bit. And yes, this sale includes many of the the products you love, such as Xbox, Surface, and other Windows 10 devices.

"Whether you shop online from the comfort of home, line up before dawn with the holiday crowds, or like most people, mix it up and shop online and in stores – our Microsoft Store Black Friday deals are here to solve all your shopping needs. The first Black Friday deals are available starting today in the U.S., and we’ll continue to introduce even more great holiday gift deals through Cyber Monday," says Kelly Soligon, General Manager and Editor in Chief, Microsoft Store.

Soligon further says, "This holiday season Microsoft Store is offering shoppers our best guarantee ever. With our new Give Wonder Guarantee, you are promised our best price of the season no matter when you shop. If something you purchased at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. Plus, with free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, options to buy online and pick up in stores, we’re making it easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store. And our Store associates are ready to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list."

You can check out all of Microsoft's current and upcoming Black Friday sales here, but the ones listed below are live right now!

Which deals have you most excited? Surface Pro? Xbox games? A monitor? Samsung smartphone? Please tell me in the comments below.

Photo credit: pathdoc / Shutterstock