Microsoft updates Windows Terminal preview with multiple panes and tab re-ordering

1 Comment

Windows Terminal

With the latest release of the Linux-inspired Windows Terminal preview, Microsoft just made the app a whole lot more useful and user-friendly.

The addition of a multi-pane option to Windows Terminal v0.7 means that it is now possible to run two terminals side by side -- something that will be appreciated by many users. Other changes include the arrival of tab re-ordering, and a thinning of the border around Terminal.

See also:

Writing on the Windows Command Line blog, program manager Kayla Cinnamon says: "You are now able to split your Terminal window into multiple panes! This allows you to have multiple command prompts open at the same time within the same tab".

She also explains that tabs can be re-ordered, and that you can now suppress all title change events that are sent from the application running within your Terminal

While there are several bug fixes in this release, it is still a preview version and issues remain, including with the new features. For now you're only able to open your default profile within a new pane, and tab re-ordering is currently not working when running the Terminal as administrator.

You can download Windows Terminal (Preview) v0.7 from the Microsoft Store; you can also get involved in the community on GitHub.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

No-deal Brexit: Tips for migrating data to preserve the free flow of business

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19033 -- officially names the update Windows 10 2004

Microsoft updates Windows Terminal preview with multiple panes and tab re-ordering

How the real-time data gold rush creates steep learning curves for developers [Q&A]

Twitter is deleting unused accounts, freeing up loads of usernames

IoT's powerful promises

HyperX launches Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Linux strangely promotes Brony culture on Twitter

48 Comments

Kodi facing a Windows development crisis

26 Comments

Microsoft is blocking Windows 10 updates for some Avast and AVG Antivirus users

22 Comments

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer

17 Comments

Zorin OS 15 Lite Linux distro can rejuvenate your aging Windows PC

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.