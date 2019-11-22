Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19030… and the watermark has gone!

Now that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is done and dusted, Microsoft is hard at work putting the finishing touches to the 20H1 release, due out next year.

The software giant rolled out another Insider flight earlier in the week, Build 19028, and today -- in time for the weekend -- it treats us to a second new build.

There’s nothing in the way of major new features here, as you might expect at this point in development, but Cortana on Windows (Beta) has had some productivity improvements made to it, as you see here.

Beyond that, general changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done however…

Fixed an issue where if you started to reset your MSA pin from the sign-in screen and left it without interacting with it for some time, it would result in a black screen, requiring a reboot to recover.

Fixed an issue that could result in night light settings getting lost on the primary monitor when the system is connected/disconnected from a secondary monitor.

Fixed an issue that could result in an out of memory message when watching a long HEVC video.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps not fully filling the screen when maximized in recent builds.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft has heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and is investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 or 38 after they’re attached.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock