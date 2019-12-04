You can now give the gift of YouTube with Amazon

Millions of people are regular YouTube users, and it's not hard to see why. The Google-owned site provides countless hours of quality video entertainment for free -- just watch the occasional short ad. I literally spend hours daily on YouTube watching quality content on my desktop computer, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV. Hell, even my television comes from Google's video service, as I subscribe to the wonderful YouTube TV.

If you aren't sure what to get someone for the holidays this year, why not give them the gift of YouTube? After all, it is something that they are pretty much guaranteed to love. This year, Google is making it easier than ever to give YouTube as a present -- you can now order a Gift Code through Amazon.

"YouTube gift codes can be used to enjoy YouTube subscriptions, to buy or rent movies and shows, or to become a channel member on YouTube. Recipients can use their gift code towards a YouTube Premium subscription to watch uninterrupted -- with ad-free, offline, and background -- play. They can also enjoy these same benefits with YouTube Music Premium, a dedicated music streaming service that’s their guide to the entire world of music," says The YouTube Team.

The team further says, "For sports and entertainment fans alike, a YouTube TV subscription offers cable-free live and on-demand TV with 70+ channels and free unlimited cloud DVR storage space. Movie buffs can redeem their gift code to watch the latest and greatest movies and shows available on YouTube. And fitting with the giving spirit, recipients can use their gift code to support their favorite YouTube creators with a Channel Membership, which unlocks badges, emojis and creator perks."

If you want to send someone the gift of YouTube, you can do so on Amazon here. There are several pre-filled denominations ranging from $25 to $50, but you can enter a custom amount too. You can even add a custom message, letting the recipient know how you feel.

My favorite aspect is that you can choose a delivery date, meaning you can schedule it to be delivered on, say, December 25, so you won't forget to send it on Christmas. And if they end up not wanting to use the money on YouTube, don't worry -- the Gift Code can also be used on the Google Play Store for apps, games, books, and more.

Photo credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock