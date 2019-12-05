Why the future of security is biometric

1 Comment

CSZ infog header

With the security of IDs and passwords increasingly under scrutiny, more people are becoming interested in using biometrics to verify their identity and authorize payments.

Technology education course guide Computer Science Zone has produced an infographic looking at the advantages of biometrics and how they are gaining in popularity.

The global market for mobile biometrics has grown to over $14 billion and today 57 percent of apps feature a biometric login option. Of these fingerprint scans are most preferred by consumers, followed by facial recognition. 48 percent have used biometrics to authorize a payment and 63 percent would like to use biometric authentication in bricks and mortar stores.

Although biometrics are tough to hack it can be done and the graphic looks at how this is possible.

You can see the full infographic below.

CSZ biometrics infog

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why the future of security is biometric

Online retail fraud up nearly a third in the 2019 holiday season

New Any.do integration lets you create tasks and reminders in WhatsApp

New software delivery models mean a change to customer relationships

TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB gaming RAM with mirror design

Your iPhone 11 Pro tries to collect location data even when all location services are disabled

Plex introduces free TV and movie streaming

Most Commented Stories

You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

82 Comments

elementary OS 5.1 'Hera' Linux distro is here

48 Comments

Google is under investigation over its data collection practices

22 Comments

RCS is being implemented dangerously, leaving users vulnerable to attack

18 Comments

No, Microsoft is not removing AutoLogin from Windows 10 version 2004

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.