Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19037 and makes Windows PowerShell ISE a 'Feature on Demand'
We’ve already had one new Insider build for Windows 10 20H1 this week, Build 19035, but arriving in time for the weekend comes a second one.
Build 19037.1 is available for both Fast and Slow rings, and fixes a couple of additional issues.
General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:
- The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…
- Windows PowerShell ISE is now a Feature on Demand (installed by default), and you will see it in the list in Optional Features Settings.
Known issues are:
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
- Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt.
- Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.
- Microsoft has received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.
