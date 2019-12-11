Logitech launches 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam for Apple Pro Display XDR

Apple's newest Mac Pro computer, configured with the top specifications, costs over $50,000 (yes, really). The starting price for the Apple Pro Display XDR with the official Pro Stand is $5,998. And yet, despite these outrageous prices, you don't even get a webcam! Seriously, folks, Apple's latest and greatest premium display doesn't even have an integrated camera! Sigh.

Thankfully, Logitech is here to save the day with its all new 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam. As the name implies, it features a resolution of up to 4K, and it connects to the top of the Apple Pro Display XDR with a magnet. While this new webcam it is a bit expensive, it isn't obscenely so like Apple's new hardware. And while it is only designed for the Apple Pro Display XDR and macOS, I wouldn't be surprised to see it rest comfortably atop other monitors or maybe even work with Windows 10 too.

"With a contemporary design and seamless mounting experience, the Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam offers high-quality video to communicate, collaborate and record right from your desk with the new Pro Display XDR. Compatible with leading video conferencing apps, the Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam makes collaboration a breeze across FaceTime, Zoom and Skype. In just one click, you’ll be hosting meetings with the best 4K Ultra HD experience available," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Delivering crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD video with crisp resolution, color and detail, the Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam is perfect for Mac users who use Pro Display XDR. The webcam’s secure magnetic mount makes set up effortless and holds your webcam firmly in place, even when it is tilted up and down. Featuring RightLight 3 with HDR technology, the lighting on the webcam automatically adjusts so you look great regardless if you are low light or direct sunlight situations. The Logitech Camera Settings app also allows you to customize and adjust brightness, color intensity, contrast and more, so you always look your best on camera."

Logitech shares the following specifications.

Resolution: At 4K Ultra HD (up to 4096 x 2160 px @ 30 fps), At 1080p Full HD (up to 1920 x 1080 px @ 30 or 60 fps), At 720p HD video (up to 1280 x 720 px @ 30, 60, or 90 fps)

At 4K Ultra HD (up to 4096 x 2160 px @ 30 fps), At 1080p Full HD (up to 1920 x 1080 px @ 30 or 60 fps), At 720p HD video (up to 1280 x 720 px @ 30, 60, or 90 fps) 4K resolution compatibility: MacBook 13" (2018 or later) while connected to eGPU, MacBook Pro 15" (2018 or later), iMac (2019), Mac Pro (2019)

MacBook 13" (2018 or later) while connected to eGPU, MacBook Pro 15" (2018 or later), iMac (2019), Mac Pro (2019) Field of View: Diagonal: 90°, Horizontal: 82.1°, Vertical: 52.2°

Diagonal: 90°, Horizontal: 82.1°, Vertical: 52.2° Height x Width x Depth: 1.4 in x(3.5 cm) x 4.0 in (10.1 cm) x 1.1 in (2.7 cm)

1.4 in x(3.5 cm) x 4.0 in (10.1 cm) x 1.1 in (2.7 cm) Weight: 3.2 oz (90.2g)

3.2 oz (90.2g) Zoom: 5x digital

The Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam for Apple Pro Display XDR looks like a home run -- it is attractive and has great specifications. The $199.99 asking price is slightly higher than I'd like, but it is not absurd -- it is a fairly reasonable price to ask for an elegant 4K webcam. If you want to buy your own Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam, you can order it from Apple directly here.