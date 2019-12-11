Cloud migration and cyberattacks are top IT challenges for 2020

New data published by INAP at Gartner's IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas this week reveals the top challenges IT professionals expect to face in 2020.

Migrating applications to the cloud tops the list for 37 percent (up from 34 percent last year) while protecting against cyber attacks is in second place chosen by 31 percent (down from 36 percent).

Tied for third are scaling infrastructure for business growth and adopting and/or managing a multicloud strategy, both on 28 percent and unchanged from 2019.

"We shouldn't be surprised by the survey given the current forecasts around growth in the public cloud services market and infrastructure as a service spending," says Jennifer Curry, senior vice president of Global Cloud Services at INAP. "Cloud and IaaS are becoming easier to consume with container-based solutions and more applications that are born in the cloud or are cloud-ready. This also makes it easier to put your workloads in the environment where they work best -- businesses don’t have to subscribe to an all-in or all-out strategy."

Interestingly budget or headcount constraints are a challenge for only 24 percent of IT pros, dropping slightly from 26 percent last year. When asked if their budget was where it needed to be for next year 36 percent somewhat agreed and 32 percent strongly agreed.

The biggest movers in this year’s list of challenges are 'skills shortages hindering key initiatives' (up seven points) and 'adopting and/or implementing a disaster recovery or business continuity strategy' (down seven points).

You can read more about the findings on the INAP blog.

Photo Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock