Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19041.1 to the Fast and Slow rings

No Comments

Microsoft is putting the finishing touches to the next big feature update for Windows 10, with the focus now firmly on identifying and fixing problems.

Build 19041.1 is rolling out to Insiders on the Fast and Slow rings and includes a number of changes and improvements.

SEE ALSO: Windows 10's new Quick Searches feature now available globally

Fixes in this build are:

  • The watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…
  • Fixed an issue resulting in an increased number of Insiders experiencing rollbacks (error code 0xc1900101) when upgrading to recent builds.
  • Fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in a crash when trying to log into a secondary account on your device.
  • Fixed an issue when using the Japanese IME in certain Office apps that could result in the candidate window not appearing when using reconversion.
  • Fixed an issue that could result in win32 apps experiencing an unexpected increase in CPU usage if left idle after having opened the Common File Dialog.

Known issues are:

  • BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of the Optimize Drives Control Panel incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Smart lock design flaw opens the door for attackers

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19041.1 to the Fast and Slow rings

Windows 10's new Quick Searches feature now available globally

Privacy legislation and the impact of GDPR and CCPA [Q&A]

Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

Linux users get an early Christmas gift -- Microsoft Teams

Having too many enterprise security tools could increase risk levels

Most Commented Stories

Apple may have an entirely portless iPhone planned

37 Comments

Microsoft is forcing Windows 10 November 2019 Update on people

23 Comments

Linux users get an early Christmas gift -- Microsoft Teams

10 Comments

Amazon is getting free access to NHS medical data

9 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Wunderlist in May 2020 as it focuses on its own To Do app

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.