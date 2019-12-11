Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19041.1 to the Fast and Slow rings

Microsoft is putting the finishing touches to the next big feature update for Windows 10, with the focus now firmly on identifying and fixing problems.

Build 19041.1 is rolling out to Insiders on the Fast and Slow rings and includes a number of changes and improvements.

Fixes in this build are:

The watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…

Fixed an issue resulting in an increased number of Insiders experiencing rollbacks (error code 0xc1900101) when upgrading to recent builds.

Fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in a crash when trying to log into a secondary account on your device.

Fixed an issue when using the Japanese IME in certain Office apps that could result in the candidate window not appearing when using reconversion.

Fixed an issue that could result in win32 apps experiencing an unexpected increase in CPU usage if left idle after having opened the Common File Dialog.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the Optimize Drives Control Panel incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.

