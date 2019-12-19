Ubuntu-based Peppermint 10 Respin Linux distribution available for download

Back in May of 2019, Peppermint 10 was released. The Ubuntu-based operating system is great for those switching from Windows, but also, it makes a fine operating system for Linux experts too. It may not be as popular as, say, Linux Mint, but it is still a solid option.

Today, fans of Peppermint -- and the entire Linux community, really -- have reason to celebrate. No, version 11 of the operating system is not released. However, Peppermint 10 Respin is now available for download!

ALSO READ: Zorin OS 15.1 Linux distro is ready to replace Microsoft's dying Windows 7 on your PC

"Team Peppermint are pleased to announce Peppermint 10 Respin (20191210), the latest iteration of our operating system. Based on the 18.04 LTS (long term support) code base, Peppermint 10 Respin still comes in both 64-bit and 32-bit flavors so older hardware is still supported. We hope you enjoy using it half as much as we did putting it together," explains the development team.

The Peppermint development team shares the following changes in this "respin."

All 18.04 base updates to 10 December 2019, including the 5.0.0-37 kernel and HWE xorg stack, Firefox 71, etc.

Added a ‘Cursor Resizer’ GUI utility to the settings panel.

Added a ‘Web Browser Manager’ GUI utility to aid with the installation/removal of some of the more common web browsers.

Reverted to an earlier ‘xenial’ version of pulseadio-equalizer.

Added a Peppermint 6 (LXDE) style xfpanel-switch profile which swaps out the whiskermenu for an old-school hierarchical menu.

Added arc-color gtk themes (new multi-colored Gtk themes built from the well known and respected Arc theme), and switched to Arc-Red-Dark as the system default.

Updated the default icon theme with some new icons (including the new Firefox/Thunderbird icons).

Fixed a bug where scrolling wasn't working when using some integrated thinkpad trackpoint devices.

Installed p7zip-full out of the box.

Fixed a bug in ICE that stopped mouse access to the very top part of the screen that caused the toolbar of some web-apps (such as the ‘Editor by Pixlr’ SSB) to be inaccessible.

Fixed unattended-upgrades to work properly in Peppermint. Please be aware unattended-upgrades is not installed by default but should now work as expected should you choose to install it.

Advert Blocker now includes more hosts file blocklist options.

Replaced the 2 current solitaire SSB’s with a single new one.

Added a DLNnetwork SSB.

Added a Pinball SSB.

Rearranged items in the Peppermint Settings Panel to include the new 'Cursor Resizer' and 'Web Browser Manager' utilities. We've also (by request) removed the 'Dropbox' item from the settings panel, dropbox-nemo is still installed by default (and accessible via the main menu) but should the user decide to uninstall it, it will now not stay in the settings panel.

If you are installing Peppermint for the first time, or just want to create updated installation media, you can download ISOs using the below links. Most of you will want to grab the 64-bit ISO -- the majority of home computers in use today utilize that architecture. The 32-bit ISO should be reserved for those of you with woefully old computers using 32-bit-only processors.

Photo credit: indira's work /Shutterstock