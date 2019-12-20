ADATA releases XPG Hunter DDR4 RAM for desktops and laptops

There is no shortage of great memory modules these days, with many manufacturers catering to both gamers and enthusiasts. Prices are quite reasonable too, meaning it is possible to build a budget machine with 16GB or 32GB of RAM -- 8GB no longer needs to be the baseline for low-cost gaming machines.

ADATA is definitely a trusted company when it comes to RAM, and its XPG brand is well respected by in-the-know system builders. That manufacturer is giving consumers yet another option when shopping for memory -- its all-new XPG Hunter line of DDR4 RAM modules. Not only capacities ranging from 8GB to 32GB, but there are both U-DIMM and SO-DIMM options, so both desktop and laptop users can get in on the action. Not to mention, they are quite classy-looking too -- the design is attractive without being over-the-top.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches SC680 USB-C SSD

"Geared toward PC enthusiasts and gamers, the XPG Hunter delivers all the benefits of DDR4 with remarkable performance and efficiency. It supports XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and offers great stability, making it ideal for performance seekers -- gaming to competitive benchmarking. It comes in U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants to meet the needs of desktop and notebook users alike," says ADATA.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches IM2P33E8 PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD

The company further says, "The XPG Hunter modules are made with high-quality chips selected through a strict filtering process. They are equipped with the finest PCBs and pass rigid reliability and compatibility tests to ensure longevity and rugged durability, which are vital for overclocking, gaming, and extreme benchmarking. The modules deliver high-speed performance of up to 3200MHz and comes with capacities of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB to meet the needs of diverse users and budgets."

ADATA shares capacities and specifications below.

XPG Hunter DDR4 Memory Module U-DIMM (Desktop)

Model Name Speed Size Latency Voltage DDR4-2666 PC4-21300 8GB CL16-18-18 1.2V DDR4-2666 PC4-21300 16GB CL16-18-18 1.2V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB CL16-20-20 1.35V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB CL16-20-20 1.35V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 32GB CL16-20-20 1.35V

XPG Hunter DDR4 Memory Module SO-DIMM (Laptop)

Model Name Speed Size Latency Voltage DDR4-2666 PC4-21300 8GB CL18-18-18 1.2V DDR4-2666 PC4-21300 16GB CL18-18-18 1.2V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB CL17-19-19 1.2V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB CL17-19-19 1.2V DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 32GB CL17-19-19 1.2V

Unfortunately, ADATA is mum on pricing and availability. With that said, we will know the cost once the memory hits the XPG Amazon store here. Keep in mind, while the SO-DIMM variant is designed for laptops, it is also used in mini-desktop PCs, such as Intel NUC or MSI Cubi.