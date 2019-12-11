Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

Windows 7 may be an ageing operating system, but there are still plenty of individuals and organizations using it. With the end of support date of January 14 fast-approaching, Microsoft is getting twitchy and is eager for everyone to upgrade to Windows 10.

Having already started to notify Windows 7 hangers on that support is due to come to an end, the company is now ready to get a little more aggressive. If you haven't moved on from Windows 7, soon you will see full-screen notifications warning you that "your Windows 7 PC is out of support".

See also:

The messages are due to be displayed from the day after support ends. So when January 15 rolls around, anyone who has doggedly stuck with Windows 7 will find that they not only have no support and no security updates, but also that they are pestered by an invasive message delivered by a program called EOSnotify.exe.

The full text of the message reads:

Your Windows 7 PC is out of support As of January 14, 2020, support for Windows 7 has come to an end. Your PC is more vulnerable to viruses and malware due to: No security updates

No software updates

No tech support Microsoft strongly recommends using Windows 10 on a new PC for latest security features and protection against malicious software.

Microsoft explains exactly who will see the message:

IMPORTANT Starting on January 15, 2020, a full-screen notification will appear that describes the risk of continuing to use Windows 7 Service Pack 1 after it reaches end of support on January 14, 2020. The notification will remain on the screen until you interact with it. This notification will only appear on the following editions of Windows 7 Service Pack 1: Starter.

Home Basic.

Home Premium.

Professional. If you have purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU), the notification will not appear. For more information, see How to get Extended Security Updates for eligible Windows devices and Lifecycle FAQ-Extended Security Updates.

Ultimate. Note The notification will not appear on domain-joined machines or machines in kiosk mode.

The good news is that it will be possible to dismiss the message and opt to never see it again.

Image credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock