Windows 7 users will still get updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when the OS is out of support

It's now mere weeks until Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft. When January 14, 2020 rolls around, the end date for support will have been reached, and Microsoft is keen for people to upgrade to Windows 10 to avoid having insecure computers that don't receive updates.

But not all security updates are being dropped. Having previously said that Microsoft Security Essentials would no longer receive updates when Windows 7 support ends, the company has indicated that updates will in fact continue to be released.

In the FAQ about Extended Security Updates for Windows 7, Microsoft had previously stated "your Windows 7 PC will not be protected by Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) after January 14, 2020". The reason given for this was that "this product is unique to Windows 7 and follows the same lifecycle dates for support".

However -- as OnMSFT notes -- during an AMA session, Microsoft's Mike Cure offered up some contradictory information. Shortly afterwards, the FAQ was updated, and it now reads:

Will Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) continue to protect my computer after the end of support? Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) will continue to receive signature updates after January 14, 2020. However, the MSE platform will no longer be updated.

While this does not mean that Windows 7 users will end up with the support updates they have received for so many years, it does mean that Microsoft will continue to offer them some level of protection for a little while longer.

Image credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock