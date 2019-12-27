Beta insights show WhatsApp's Disappearing Messages feature is probably not what you think

When app hackers discovered references to Disappearing Messages in beta versions of WhatsApp, it was -- understandably -- assumed that this was going to develop into a self-destructing messages feature. But when the same option was renamed to the less-exciting Delete Messages, the name didn't really tally.

Further details shared by WABetaInfo about the latest beta of the WhatsApp app for iOS shows that the feature is very much not what people were expecting... or hoping. Oh, and if you were hoping for a Dark Mode option, you're going to have to wait a bit longer.

The bad news regarding self-destructing messages is that it appears that the feature will only be available for group messages WABetaInfo says that delving into the shows that WhatsApp has "remov[ed] any [...] reference [to it] in individual chats".

On Twitter WABetaInfo shared the disappointing news:

🚨FLASH NEWS

Discovered the purpose of the Delete (disappearing) Messages feature!https://t.co/UO2mnZ818M NOTE: This feature is not available yet and it will be enabled in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 26, 2019

The site goes on to explain:

Investigating, we have discovered that the WhatsApp team has changed its plans about how the feature should work, becoming a sort of "cleaning tool" for groups. Groups have usually a lot of messages and this feature could help to save your phone storage, deleting old messages automatically (only administrators will be able to enable/disable it). This change implies that the feature will have totally another sense. Probably, if you like this feature and you want to use it with a specific contact, you will be forced to create a group with him, seen that the feature will be only available in groups.

In another tweet, the site also shot down claims made by others that a Dark Mode option for WhatsApp had been announced and was officially rolling out:

WhatsApp is *****NOT***** rolling out the Dark Theme!

Some websites say that the feature is officially, legally and remotely enabled and that WABETAINFO has announced it: totally FAKE!

There isn't any announcement on my website or Twitter. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 27, 2019

Both of these pieces of information will come as bad news for many people. While the official arrival of Dark Mode is now probably not all that far off, the self-destructing messages option that many were looking forward to simply may never materialize in the previously expected form.

Image credit: rafapress / Shutterstock