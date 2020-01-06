AMD unveils Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors

AMD is most well known for its desktop processors, but the company does make mobile chips too. In fact, some of the best budget Windows 10 laptops are powered by AMD mobile processors. The company’s laptop chips are gaining more respect these days; case in point, Microsoft is finally selling an AMD-powered Surface.

Today, AMD unveils its latest mobile processors, and Intel should be very worried. These 4000 series chips should provide impressive multi-core performance. Road warriors in particular should appreciate the long battery life provided by the 15W variants. In addition to the new 4000 series processors, AMD is also announcing two new low-end 3000 chips for budget machines.

“Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series Mobile Processors provide incredible responsiveness and portability, delivering disruptive performance for ultrathin laptops with a configurable 15W TDP. Additionally, with more than 90 million laptop gamers and creators, the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors are the new standard for gaming and content creation in innovative, thin and light laptops with a configurable 45W TDP,” says Advanced Micro Devices.

AMD further says, “Bringing consumers more choice, the new AMD Athlon3000 Series Mobile Processor family expands the reach of the powerful “Zen” architecture to mainstream notebooks. Athlon 3000 Series enables modern computing experiences such as Windows Hello and Cortana, real performance for day-to-day productivity, and Full HD streaming. Offering up to 86% faster graphics and up to 51% better productivity performance over the competition systems are slated to be available from global OEMs in early 2020.”

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute provides the following statement.

We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen Mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation.

AMD shares specifications below.

MODEL CORES/ THREADS cTDP (Watts) BOOST /BASE FREQ. (GHz) GPU CORES L2 / L3 CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8C/16T 45W Up to 4.2 / 2.9 GHz 7 12 AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T 45W Up to 4.0 / 3.0 GHz 6 11 AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T 15W Up to 4.2 / 1.8 GHz 8 12 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8C/8T 15W Up to 4.1 / 2.0 GHz 7 12 AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T 15W Up to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz 6 11 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6C/6T 15W Up to 4.0 / 2.3 GHz 6 11 AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T 15W Up to 3.7 / 2.7 GHz 5 6 AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2C/4T 15W Up to 3.3 / 2.4 GHz 3 5 AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2C/2T 15W Up to 3.2 / 2.3 GHz 2 5

Excited for these new mobile processors? Fancy a new laptop powered by one of these new chips? Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long. There will be notebooks from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more available later this quarter. Hopefully Microsoft will choose some of these processors for an upcoming Surface device too.