Satechi's AirPower-like Trio Wireless Charging Pad can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

No Comments

Remember the Apple AirPower? If not, that is totally understandable. After all, the product never actually saw release. Please know, it was Apple's planned Qi wireless charging mat that could charge multiple devices at once. For whatever reason, the iPhone-maker canceled the product before it reached the public, saying it was not up to Apple's quality standards.

Impressively, popular accessory-maker Satechi has managed to do what Apple couldn't. You see, today, Satechi releases the Trio Wireless Charging Pad, which is capable of charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. This is with a single USB-C cable. Wow. Of course, since it uses the Qi wireless charging standard, it can charge non-Apple devices too, such as an Android phone.

"Designed for convenience, the charging pad can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 wireless case and an iPhone 8 or later. Its sleek, ultra-slim design tastefully upgrades any modern space and utilizes a single USB-C PD connection (24W adapter included) to eliminate excess charging cables. Simply place each device face up on the charging pad and a light will illuminate, activating its wireless charging capabilities," says Satechi.

ALSO READ: Own an Apple Watch? You need to check out this clever new USB-C charger from Satechi

The company further says, "Ideal for users on-the-go, the sleek and modern pad is smartphone case friendly (up to 5 mm) – just place and charge or grab and go. Additionally, the charging pad supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode for full functionality when the charging pad is bedside. Satechi has crafted the Trio Wireless Charging Pad with safety features to give users peace of mind. The charging pad comes equipped with foreign object detection (FOD) and over temperature protection to automatically detect issues and cut power as necessary."

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad can be had immediately here. It is a bit pricey at $119.99, but since it essentially serves as three wireless chargers, that isn't unreasonable. Actually, you can save $20 by using code STCES2020 at checkout. You should act fast, however, as the coupon expires on 1/10/2020.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi's AirPower-like Trio Wireless Charging Pad can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Get 'Kali Linux -- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbook, 2nd Edition' ($44.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Firefox 72 improves site notifications tool, rolls out picture-in-picture video to Mac and Linux

Four surprising things we learned in 2019 about startups and sexual offenses

ARRIS unveils Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band AX6600 Mesh SURFboard mAX System

Western Digital shows off 8TB SanDisk portable SSD and 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB flash drive

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is 'the world's first foldable PC' with a hefty price tag

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

216 Comments

Apple says virtualization tools violate DMCA... but Corellium says the company is attacking jailbreaking

16 Comments

Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

14 Comments

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

11 Comments

Dell announces XPS 13 (2020) Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux and 32GB RAM

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.