Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19541 to the Fast ring

The holidays are nothing but a distant memory now, and so it’s back to business as usual for Microsoft which has just released its first new Windows 10 build of 2020.

Fast ring Insiders are now receiving builds from future versions of the operating system, and new Build 19541 introduces some minor improvements.

First up in this build is a new notification area icon which shows when an app is using your location. There’s also a new option that shows the architecture of each process in the Details tab in Task Manager. You’ll need to add this by right-clicking on a column header, choosing Select Columns, and selecting Architecture from the list.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue impacted System Settings reliability.

Fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update "Reboot needed" notifications persisting reboot.

Fixed an issue that could result in the update speed in Task Manager unexpectedly being set to Paused.

Fixed an issue when using Narrator that could result in Start not saying the correct index of an app in the all apps list.

Fixed an issue where the Search window wasn’t showing acrylic at the top.

Fixed an issue from the previous build resulting in the Feedback Hub unexpectedly not showing store apps in the list of contexts when logging feedback under the Apps category. This same issue resulted in the symptom of apps continuing to show Install in the Microsoft Store, rather than Launch, after the app had been installed.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

The Optimize Drives Control Panel is incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices. Optimization is completing successfully, even though it is not reflected in the UI.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.

Snipping isn’t working on secondary monitors.

Timeline isn’t showing any activities.

Microsoft is investigating reports that Outlook search isn’t working for some Insiders.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock