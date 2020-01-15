Logitech announces ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest

Just yesterday, we shared with you that Kensington had an all-new wireless trackball. New models of that device type are rather rare, so some trackball fans were obviously excited. What makes that new trackball particularly enticing, however, is its ergonomics -- its vertical design should be good for the health of your wrist.

If you prefer mice to trackballs, please know Logitech makes the excellent MX Vertical which can also be beneficial for wrist health. That company also manufactures its own M570 ergonomic trackball, but I digress. Today, Logitech announces yet another ergonomically sound device -- this time a keyboard. Called "ERGO K860," it is a wireless keyboard that allows the user to type with their hands in a more natural position. It also comes with a wrist wrest, making it appear to be a very comfortable and healthy product.

"We are excited to announce the new Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard to further the ergonomic desktop solution. This keyboard delivers a more natural typing experience that helps you feel better and work more productively. The curved wrist rest with pillowed cushioning places your forearms just above the keyboard, offering 54-percent more wrist support and reducing wrist bending by 25-percent. The adjustable palm lift feature keeps your wrists in a natural posture, whether you’re seated or standing. ERGO K860 is certified by United States Ergonomics and has been tested and rated for a 10 million keystroke lifespan," says Logitech.

The company further says, "And, when it’s time to get work done, type confidently on Logitech's Perfect Stroke keys that let you easily orient your fingers and keep your hands in a natural position. ERGO K860 connects to up to three devices via Bluetooth Low Energy or the USB dongle, works seamlessly with both Mac and Windows operating systems and features a numpad for heavy spreadsheet users. ERGO K860 comes equipped with shortcut customizations through the Logitech Options software and stays powered for up to two years with two AAA batteries, so you can enjoy ergonomic benefits without compromising productivity."

Logitech shares specifications below.

DIMENSIONS

Height x Width x Depth: 9.17 in (233 mm) x 17.95 in (456 mm) x 1.89 in (48 mm)

Weight: 40.92 oz (1160 g)

CONNECTIVITY

2.4GHz USB receiver

Bluetooth Low Energy technology

SOFTWARE SUPPORT

Logitech Options on macOS 10.11 and above and Windows 7 and above

BATTERY TYPE

2x AAA Batteries

WARRANTY

1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

The Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest won't hit stores until the end of the month, but you can pre-order it here immediately. The big question, of course, is how much will it cost? Logitech is asking $129.99, which is a bit high. Then again, can you really put a price on your health and well-being?