Microsoft giving three months of 'Xbox Game Pass for PC' for just one dollar!

You can't get much for a dollar these days. Sure, you can score a fast food item off of a bargain menu or a pregnancy test from Dollar Tree (yes, really), but nothing of real value. Or can you?

Actually, Microsoft is offering a really good deal on Xbox Game Pass for PC. In a blog post about three new games coming to the service, the company drops the bombshell that for just one friggin' dollar, you can get three months of access to the service. Yes, for a quarter of a year, you can play more than 100 legit PC games. Seriously. One dollar. Of course, there is a small catch -- it is only for brand new subscribers.

"I know you’re here for the games and we have some gems on the way! They’re hauntingly beautiful, challenging, and are coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta). You might need more than a few days to dig into these games, plus all the others you want to play in our library. Lucky for you, if you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) yet, we just launched our best deal yet for PC: Get your first 3 months for just $1," explains Megan Spurr, Community Manager, Xbox Game Pass.

Spurr further says, "Discover your next favorite game with unlimited access to over 100 high-quality PC titles. You’ll always have something new to play with games added all the time. This deal won’t last forever, so join today and tell your friends -- this is an easy way to get them to jump in and play with you!"

True, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC is still technically in beta, but how can you go wrong for one buck? I mean, surely you can find at least one game you really enjoy -- a single fun title will make your $1 investment totally worth it. Of course, it is very likely you will discover several games you really like.

If you are interested in seeing all of the games in the Xbox Game Pass library, you can view them here. Will you sign up? Please tell me in the comments below.

Photo: Iris 42/Shutterstock