Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10

Windows 10 desktop background

Microsoft has issued an optional update for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909. Among other things, the update fixes Explorer problems introduced by the November 2019 Update.

The same update is available for both version of Windows 10 because, as Microsoft explains, both "1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files". While the update, KB4532695, includes a number of fixes, it is the addressing of Explorer issues that will be most welcomed.

After installing Windows 10 November 2019 Update (or version 1909), there were many complaints from users who found that Explorer froze when they used the search box. Other problems were also introduced by the update, and steps have been taken to address many of these.

Microsoft highlights the following changes that the update introduces:

  • Improves the accuracy of Windows Hello face authentication.
  • Updates an issue that changes the user-customized order of tiles in the Start menu even though the layout is locked or partially locked.
  • Updates an issue that causes a grey box to appear when you search within Control Panel and File Explorer.
  • Updates an issue that prevents File Explorer's Search Bar from pasting clipboard content using the right mouse button (right-click).
  • Updates an issue that prevents File Explorer's Search Bar from receiving user input.
  • Updates an issue that causes the touch keyboard to close when you select any key.
  • Updates an issue that, in certain cases, causes multiplayer PC games to drop the invitation to play the game in multiplayer mode.
  • Updates an issue that sometimes causes an error when you unplug a USB type C hub flash drive.
  • Updates an issue that displays incorrect indicators for offline and online files.

A full changelog for the two versions of Windows 10 can be found here.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

