117 new emojis coming in 2020, including mustached brides, a gender-neutral Santa Claus, and blueberries

Emojis are the greatest thing to happen to written communication since the invention of the printing press. Not only does it help people to better express their emotions when sending text messages and emails, but it allows them to properly represent their identities. Nowadays, people can proudly choose their gender, for instance, and emojis reflect humanity's evolution on this subject through diversity.

For example, later this year, we will get 117 new emojis, many of which support evolved thinking towards gender, For instance, we will get images of mustached men in wedding veils, showing that women aren't the only ones that can wear a dress on their wedding day. The world will also get a more "woke" Santa Claus -- a gender-neutral person named "Mx. Claus." After all, why does male Santa Claus get to be the hero of Christmas while his female wife Mrs. Claus has to stay home? Mx. Claus will teach the youth that any gender can deliver gifts!

"Welcome additions include an emoji showing People Hugging which shows a greater sense of empathy than the previous excited-looking Hugging Face, a pinched finger gesture which is commonly referred to simply as 'Italian Hand Gesture.' Variations of existing emojis now approved for 2020 include a woman or gender-inclusive person in a tuxedo, as well as a gender-neutral person or a man in a veil. These, along with other approved emojis, will be coming to phones later this year," says Emojipedia.

Of course, not all of the new emojis are about gender. For instance, fruit connoisseurs will appreciate the new blueberries emoji, while animal lovers should enjoy the addition of the beaver and polar bear. Hell, we are even getting the now-extinct dodo bird for some reason! I anticipate doctors and biologists using both the new heart and lungs emojis often.

Which upcoming emoji has you most excited? Please tell me in the comments below.

