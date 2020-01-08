Satechi launches 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Travel Charger

Just yesterday, Satechi launched a revolutionary charging mat that can charge multiple devices at once. While that is very convenient, not all people like wireless chargers. After all, wired charging still remains a faster option. Not to mention, it is still necessary for larger devices, such as laptops and tablets. And so, wired chargers are still very much relevant.

Today, Satechi launches a new product for those that prefer a wired charging experience. Called "108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Travel Charger," it has a total of four USB ports -- two are USB-C, while the others are USB-A. It plugs into a standard wall power outlet, making it a great choice for both home and on-the-go charging. It can charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

"Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports, Satechi’s latest charger can boost battery life of the most power-hungry devices at full speed, without sharing power between ports. Equipped with two additional USB-A ports, the charger consolidates multiple adapters into one sleek, modern device for powerful charging, whether at the office or on-the-go. The Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger features upgraded USB-C ports at 90W and 18W, providing a more dynamic charge than ever before. Users can simultaneously charge a high-powered Type-C laptop and a tablet without downgrading power to each device. The two additional USB-A ports, 12W total, allows users to quickly power up to four devices at once," says Satechi.

The company further says, "Ideal for the home, office or travel, the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger features an ultra-sleek and modern design that complements users’ favorite accessories. Compatible with a wide variety of USB-C devices, the charger combines four ports into one compact, high-speed power bank, making it the only charger user’s need to take with them while on-the-go. Housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards. Providing users with a safe, worry-free charge, Satechi has designed the charger to give users peace of mind, protecting their most valued devices."

The Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Travel Charger can be had immediately on Amazon here. It is surprisingly affordable at just $79.99. While its aesthetics and space gray color makes it a good choice for Apple users, it will, of course, work with non-Apple devices too, such as Android Phones and some Windows 10 devices.

