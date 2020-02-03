BenQ EW3280U 4K HDRi monitor has integrated subwoofer, USB-C, AMD FreeSync, and ePaper mode

For many consumers nowadays, a computer monitor isn't a very exciting purchase. Instead, it is merely a necessity for desktop computer users. While people were once wowed by flat screen displays -- and later, to a lesser extent, curved displays -- these days, there just isn't much innovation.

Today, however, BenQ launches a new monitor that has excellent specs and some unique features. The 32-Inch "EW3280U," as it is called, has an impressive 4K resolution, AMD FreeSync, and HDRi, but that is merely the start of the fun. Believe it or not, it has 2.1 audio. Wait, how can a monitor do 2.1? It has an integrated subwoofer! Cool, eh? For connectivity, you get HDMI and DisplayPort, but also, USB-C. There is even a neat ePaper mode, which provides a more comfortable eBook-reading experience.

"The new EW3280U features BenQ’s proprietary HDRi intelligent technology that improves color performance, detail contrast, and image clarity. A built-in sensor detects ambient light levels and simultaneously assesses and adjusts on-screen images. This instant refinement delivers an unrivaled experience. Additionally, HDR10 compatibility supports flawless high dynamic range performance so viewers experience every detail of original content," says BenQ.

The company further says, "In order to elevate the entertainment experience, the EW3280U utilizes integrated 2.1 channel sound. The innovative, built-in treVolo speaker system incorporates a subwoofer for rich sound that surpasses many of the cumbersome external speakers that audiophiles turn to for quality audio. The EW3280U also includes a Digital Sound Processor (DSP) chip, for elite, customizable audio. Users can select from multiple sound modes for the content they are enjoying."

Steve Yang, director of BenQ America provides the following statement.

The 2020 Entertainment Series provides a one-of-a-kind experience for users, particularly with the new launch of the EW3280U. The technologies we developed expressly for these monitors make the Entertainment Series, especially the EW3280U, the finest platform for enjoying movies, gaming, and streaming content.

BenQ shares some specifications below.

Screen Size: 32-inch

Panel Type: IPS

Backlight Technology: LED backlight

Resolution (max): 3840x2160

Brightness: HDR off 350(typ)/HDR on 400 (min)

Native Contrast(typ): 1000:1

Viewing Angle (L/R;U/D) (CR>=10): 178/178

Response Time: 5ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Colors: 1.07 billion colors

Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3

Display Area(mm): 708.5mm x 398.5mm

PPI: 138

DCR (Dynamic Contrast Ratio) (typ): 20,000,000 : 1

Color Bit: 10 bit

HDMI: HDMI (v2.0) x2

DisplayPort: Yes

USB Type-C: Yes (PD60W, DP Alt mode)

Built-in Speaker: Stereo speaker 2W*2 + Woofer 5W *1

The BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor can be purchased immediately here now. Pricing is actually quite reasonable for all that you get -- just $799.99.