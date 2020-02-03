BenQ EW3280U 4K HDRi monitor has integrated subwoofer, USB-C, AMD FreeSync, and ePaper mode

1 Comment

For many consumers nowadays, a computer monitor isn't a very exciting purchase. Instead, it is merely a necessity for desktop computer users. While people were once wowed by flat screen displays -- and later, to a lesser extent, curved displays -- these days, there just isn't much innovation.

Today, however, BenQ launches a new monitor that has excellent specs and some unique features. The 32-Inch "EW3280U," as it is called, has an impressive 4K resolution, AMD FreeSync, and HDRi, but that is merely the start of the fun. Believe it or not, it has 2.1 audio. Wait, how can a monitor do 2.1? It has an integrated subwoofer! Cool, eh? For connectivity, you get HDMI and DisplayPort, but also, USB-C. There is even a neat ePaper mode, which provides a more comfortable eBook-reading experience.

"The new EW3280U features BenQ’s proprietary HDRi intelligent technology that improves color performance, detail contrast, and image clarity. A built-in sensor detects ambient light levels and simultaneously assesses and adjusts on-screen images. This instant refinement delivers an unrivaled experience. Additionally, HDR10 compatibility supports flawless high dynamic range performance so viewers experience every detail of original content," says BenQ.

The company further says, "In order to elevate the entertainment experience, the EW3280U utilizes integrated 2.1 channel sound. The innovative, built-in treVolo speaker system incorporates a subwoofer for rich sound that surpasses many of the cumbersome external speakers that audiophiles turn to for quality audio. The EW3280U also includes a Digital Sound Processor (DSP) chip, for elite, customizable audio. Users can select from multiple sound modes for the content they are enjoying."

Steve Yang, director of BenQ America provides the following statement.

The 2020 Entertainment Series provides a one-of-a-kind experience for users, particularly with the new launch of the EW3280U. The technologies we developed expressly for these monitors make the Entertainment Series, especially the EW3280U, the finest platform for enjoying movies, gaming, and streaming content.

BenQ shares some specifications below.

  • Screen Size: 32-inch
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Backlight Technology: LED backlight
  • Resolution (max): 3840x2160
  • Brightness: HDR off 350(typ)/HDR on 400 (min)
  • Native Contrast(typ): 1000:1
  • Viewing Angle (L/R;U/D) (CR>=10): 178/178
  • Response Time: 5ms (GtG)
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Display Colors: 1.07 billion colors
  • Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3
  • Display Area(mm): 708.5mm x 398.5mm
  • PPI: 138
  • DCR (Dynamic Contrast Ratio) (typ): 20,000,000 : 1
  • Color Bit: 10 bit
  • HDMI: HDMI (v2.0) x2
  • DisplayPort: Yes
  • USB Type-C: Yes (PD60W, DP Alt mode)
  • Built-in Speaker: Stereo speaker 2W*2 + Woofer 5W *1

The BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor can be purchased immediately here now. Pricing is actually quite reasonable for all that you get -- just $799.99.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

BenQ EW3280U 4K HDRi monitor has integrated subwoofer, USB-C, AMD FreeSync, and ePaper mode

Less than a fifth of organizations are effectively stopping cyberattacks

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge

That Outlook.com Premium email address? Gone, unless you get an Office 365 subscription

My first prediction for 2020 -- IBM

Most Commented Stories

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

41 Comments

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

36 Comments

Avast apologizes for selling user data and shuts down its marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot with immediate effect

17 Comments

Microsoft Edge has a new 'unwanted apps' download-blocker -- here's how to enable it

17 Comments

Open source email client Thunderbird finds a new home

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.