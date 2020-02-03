Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge
Microsoft has changed its mind about the future of the Surface Hub 2. The company had previously planned to release a processor upgrade in the form of the Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge, but this no longer appears to be the case.
A leaked webinar shows that Microsoft's plans to release a processor- and GPU-enhancing upgrade cartridge have been put on hold, with the company now planning to release a "major software update" for Surface Hub and Surface Hub 2
Among the key reasons for the upgrade cartridge was the addition of tiling and rotation features. But in the webinar, Microsoft says of these features: "They might not require an upgrade for Surface Hub 2S customers, or they might not require a paid compute cartridge swap. We don’t have plans to release a compute cartridge in 2020, because the best way to release those capabilities -- tiling and rotation -- may not require us to take that path".
In a statement given to the Verge, Microsoft was unwilling to shed much light on what the future holds for the compute cartridge:
We have an ongoing dialogue with our customers on Hub and are working to align the roadmap to best meet their needs. The top two priorities for Hub in 2020 are deploying the 85" device and rolling out an OS update that includes many top features customers have been requesting since Surface Hub 2S launched, including improving IT integration, deployment and management capabilities at no cost for all version 1 Hubs and Hub 2S devices. We'll have more to share in the coming months.