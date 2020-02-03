Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge

Microsoft has changed its mind about the future of the Surface Hub 2. The company had previously planned to release a processor upgrade in the form of the Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge, but this no longer appears to be the case.

A leaked webinar shows that Microsoft's plans to release a processor- and GPU-enhancing upgrade cartridge have been put on hold, with the company now planning to release a "major software update" for Surface Hub and Surface Hub 2

See also:

Among the key reasons for the upgrade cartridge was the addition of tiling and rotation features. But in the webinar, Microsoft says of these features: "They might not require an upgrade for Surface Hub 2S customers, or they might not require a paid compute cartridge swap. We don’t have plans to release a compute cartridge in 2020, because the best way to release those capabilities -- tiling and rotation -- may not require us to take that path".

The news was shared by the famously reliable leaker WalkingCat on Twitter:

In a statement given to the Verge, Microsoft was unwilling to shed much light on what the future holds for the compute cartridge: