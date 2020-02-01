Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

Windows 10 box

Having now embraced the same engine as Chrome, the Chromium-based Edge is now Microsoft's default browser. If you want to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 for some reason, Microsoft has opened up a way to do so -- and to do so safely.

The company has released virtual machine images that include both web browser. Available free of charge, the images are available for a range of virtualization platforms.

Over on the Microsoft Edge Developer website, you'll find five different version of the Windows 10 with Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 built in. The virtual machines are available for VirtualBox, Vagrant, Hyper-V, VMWare and Parallels.

Microsoft invites people to "test IE11 and Microsoft Edge Legacy using free Windows 10 virtual machines you download and manage locally". It gives users the chance to not only keep working with the two old web browsers, but to do so in a secure, sandboxed environment.

The virtual machines are completely free of charge, but they will expire after 90 days.

You can download the virtual machine images here.

Image credit: g0d4ather / Shutterstock

