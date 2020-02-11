Logitech StreamCam webcam is designed for YouTube vloggers, Twitch streamers, and other content creators

Nowadays, anyone can easily become a YouTuber or Twitch streamer. With that said, not everyone can become rich and famous from doing it. Many young folks have big dreams about becoming the next iJustine or Pewdiepie, but that is rarefied air. Instead, it would be wise to just do it for fun. Look, if you get fame and fortune from it, that is great. If not, oh well. Just have fun and hope for the best!

Today, Logitech releases a new webcam that should be a great choice for YouTube vloggers, Twitch streamers, and other content creators. Called "StreamCam," it can record video in 1080p60, connects via USB-C, and comes with a complimentary tripod. It is even optimized for Logitech's excellent Capture software. Best of all, it can be easily rotated to capture vertical video -- yeah, that's a thing.

"Logitech StreamCam is a new webcam designed for today’s creators, making it easier than ever for people to share their passions with the world. StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options. And when used with Logitech Capture software, StreamCam is even more powerful. Logitech Capture unlocks features on StreamCam to automate exposure, framing, and stabilization, so creators can focus on making their best content," says Logitech.

The company further says, "StreamCam and Logitech Capture are ideal for streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and more. Together, they offer features such as facial recognition smart focus and exposure so you look great in every video; AI-enabled smart framing so you always remain in view; image stabilization to deliver smooth video; full HD vertical video perfect for viewing Instagram and Facebook stories on your mobile device; and customizable stereo and mono recording settings. StreamCam is also optimized for streaming with XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software OBS."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps in MJPEG

Supported resolutions: 1920x1080, 1280x720, 960x540, 848x480, 640x360, 320x240

Supported frame rate: MJPEG: 60 fps, 30 fps, 24 fps, 20 fps, 15 fps, 10 fps, 7.5 fps, 5 fps, YUY2, NV12: 30 fps, 24 fps, 20 fps, 15 fps, 10 fps, 7.5 fps, 5 fps

Lens: Premium Full HD Glass lens, f/2.0 - focal length 3.7 mm , Field of View: 78° (diagonal)

Focus: Autofocus(10 cm to infinity) / face based autofocus with Logitech Capture

Built-in Audio:Dual omnidirectional mic with noise reduction filter, Stereo or dual mono channel

Cable length: 5 ft (1.5 m) USB - C3.1 cable

The Logitech StreamCam can be ordered immediately here from the company directly. It can be had in your choice of two colors -- White or Graphite. How much does it cost? Logitech is asking $169.99.