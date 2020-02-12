Microsoft releases patch for serious Internet Explorer vulnerability

Microsoft has released a series of patches for a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer that was being actively exploited.

The remote code execution flaw was discovered a few weeks ago, and while 0patch released a micropatch to fix the problem, Microsoft only suggested a workaround which ended up breaking printing for many people. But now patches have been made available for Windows 7, Windows 8.x, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2012.

Announcing the availability of the patches, Microsoft says: "The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory". It is not known if this official patch will cause the same problems with printing as the original workaround.

In an update to the initial post about the vulnerability in the Microsoft Security Response Center, the company provides links to all of the patches:

