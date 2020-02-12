Microsoft releases patch for serious Internet Explorer vulnerability
Microsoft has released a series of patches for a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer that was being actively exploited.
The remote code execution flaw was discovered a few weeks ago, and while 0patch released a micropatch to fix the problem, Microsoft only suggested a workaround which ended up breaking printing for many people. But now patches have been made available for Windows 7, Windows 8.x, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2012.
See also:
- Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer bug that is being actively exploited
- 0patch releases micropatch for Internet Explorer vulnerability -- including for Windows 7
- Microsoft confirms that most Windows 7 users won't get a critical Internet Explorer security patch
Announcing the availability of the patches, Microsoft says: "The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory". It is not known if this official patch will cause the same problems with printing as the original workaround.
In an update to the initial post about the vulnerability in the Microsoft Security Response Center, the company provides links to all of the patches:
|Product
|Platform
|Article
|Download
|Internet Explorer 10
|Windows Server 2012
|4537814
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1803 for 32-bit Systems
|4537762
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1803 for x64-based Systems
|4537762
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1803 for ARM64-based Systems
|4537762
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems
|4532691
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
|4532691
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems
|4532691
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows Server 2019
|4532691
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1909 for 32-bit Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1909 for ARM64-based Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1709 for 32-bit Systems
|4537789
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1709 for x64-based Systems
|4537789
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1709 for ARM64-based Systems
|4537789
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1903 for 32-bit Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1903 for x64-based Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1903 for ARM64-based Systems
|4532693
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4537776
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4537776
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4537764
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4537764
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows Server 2016
|4537764
|Security Update
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4537820
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4537820
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4537821
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4537821
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows RT 8.1
|4537821
|Monthly Rollup
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4537820
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows Server 2012
|4537814
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 11
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4537821
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 9
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4537810
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
|Internet Explorer 9
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4537810
|Monthly Rollup
|4537767
|IE Cumulative
Image credit: Rose Carson / Shutterstock