Microsoft releases patch for serious Internet Explorer vulnerability

No Comments

Internet Explorer icons

Microsoft has released a series of patches for a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer that was being actively exploited.

The remote code execution flaw was discovered a few weeks ago, and while 0patch released a micropatch to fix the problem, Microsoft only suggested a workaround which ended up breaking printing for many people. But now patches have been made available for Windows 7, Windows 8.x, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2012.

See also:

Announcing the availability of the patches, Microsoft says: "The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory". It is not known if this official patch will cause the same problems with printing as the original workaround.

In an update to the initial post about the vulnerability in the Microsoft Security Response Center, the company provides links to all of the patches:

Product  Platform Article Download
Internet Explorer 10 Windows Server 2012 4537814 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1803 for 32-bit Systems 4537762 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1803 for x64-based Systems 4537762 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1803 for ARM64-based Systems 4537762 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems 4532691 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems 4532691 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems 4532691 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows Server 2019 4532691 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1909 for 32-bit Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1909 for ARM64-based Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1709 for 32-bit Systems 4537789 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1709 for x64-based Systems 4537789 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1709 for ARM64-based Systems 4537789 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1903 for 32-bit Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1903 for x64-based Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1903 for ARM64-based Systems 4532693 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems 4537776 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 for x64-based Systems 4537776 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems 4537764 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems 4537764 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows Server 2016 4537764 Security Update
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1 4537820 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 4537820 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems 4537821 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems 4537821 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows RT 8.1 4537821 Monthly Rollup
Internet Explorer 11 Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 4537820 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows Server 2012 4537814 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 11 Windows Server 2012 R2 4537821 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 9 Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 4537810 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative
Internet Explorer 9 Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 4537810 Monthly Rollup
4537767 IE Cumulative

Image credit: Rose Carson / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases patch for serious Internet Explorer vulnerability

Microsoft drops boneheaded plan to force Bing search on Office 365 users

Samsung announces the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra

Logitech StreamCam webcam is designed for YouTube vloggers, Twitch streamers, and other content creators

Try out Windows 10X now with Microsoft's new emulator

Security automation is changing hiring trends

Majority of consumers worry about identity theft and account hijacking

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

433 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

44 Comments

Microsoft Excel gets powerful XLOOKUP function

35 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

30 Comments

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

28 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.