Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

Microsoft has removed standalone security update KB4524244 after it was found to be causing problems with various systems. KB4524244 was supposed to fix issues with the UEFI boot manager, but for many people the patch had problems during installation, and for others it led to system freezes.

Acknowledging the latest problematic update for Windows 10, Microsoft has taken the decision to pull KB4524244 and says that it will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services or Microsoft Update Catalog.

The update was only released a few days ago on February 11, and Microsoft said that it "addresses an issue in which a third-party Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) boot manager might expose UEFI-enabled computers to a security vulnerability".

Now in an update to the support page about the patch, Microsoft says:

This standalone security update has been removed due to an issue affecting a sub-set of devices. It will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog. Note Removal of this standalone security update does not affect successful installation or any changes within any other February 11, 2020 security updates, including Latest Cumulative Update (LCU), Monthly Rollup or Security Only update.

The company also advises people:

This standalone security update has been removed and will not re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog. Note This does not affect any other update, including Latest Cumulative Update (LCU), Monthly Rollup or Security Only update. If you have installed this update and are experiencing this issue, the following steps should allow you to reset your device: Select the start button or Windows Desktop Search and type update history and select View your Update history. On the Settings/View update history dialog window, Select Uninstall Updates. On the Installed Updates dialog window, find and select KB4524244 and select the Uninstall button. Restart your device. Upon restart use the "Reset this PC" feature and you should not encounter this issue. We are working on an improved version of this update in coordination with our partners and will release it in a future update.

It's not clear when a new version of the update will be released, but it is being worked on.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock