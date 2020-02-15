Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

2 Comments

Windows 10 desktop background

Microsoft has removed standalone security update KB4524244 after it was found to be causing problems with various systems. KB4524244 was supposed to fix issues with the UEFI boot manager, but for many people the patch had problems during installation, and for others it led to system freezes.

Acknowledging the latest problematic update for Windows 10, Microsoft has taken the decision to pull KB4524244 and says that it will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services or Microsoft Update Catalog.

See also:

The update was only released a few days ago on February 11, and Microsoft said that it "addresses an issue in which a third-party Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) boot manager might expose UEFI-enabled computers to a security vulnerability".

Now in an update to the support page about the patch, Microsoft says:

This standalone security update has been removed due to an issue affecting a sub-set of devices. It will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog. Note Removal of this standalone security update does not affect successful installation or any changes within any other February 11, 2020 security updates, including Latest Cumulative Update (LCU), Monthly Rollup or Security Only update.

The company also advises people:

This standalone security update has been removed and will not re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog. Note This does not affect any other update, including Latest Cumulative Update (LCU), Monthly Rollup or Security Only update.

If you have installed this update and are experiencing this issue, the following steps should allow you to reset your device:

  1. Select the start button or Windows Desktop Search and type update history and select View your Update history.
  2. On the Settings/View update history dialog window, Select Uninstall Updates.
  3. On the Installed Updates dialog window, find and select KB4524244 and select the Uninstall button.
  4. Restart your device.
  5. Upon restart use the "Reset this PC" feature and you should not encounter this issue.

We are working on an improved version of this update in coordination with our partners and will release it in a future update.

It's not clear when a new version of the update will be released, but it is being worked on.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

PATRIOT launches affordable P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD

The challenges of compliance in an as-a-service world

Best Windows 10 apps this week

CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE gaming mouse has a dozen thumb buttons

Selectively revealing yourself to the world -- Privacy in the 21st century

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform becomes available on IBM systems

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

458 Comments

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

46 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

45 Comments

Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug

42 Comments

Microsoft Excel gets powerful XLOOKUP function

38 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.