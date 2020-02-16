Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.9 and it's feature-complete

Microsoft has released Windows Terminal Preview v0.9 with a glut of new features and options. The company says that this update is the last release that will include new features before v1 launches.

In terms of what's new, there's a lot to explore. The latest version of Windows Terminal will now detect any version of PowerShell and automatically create a profile for you, and the wt execution alias now supports command line arguments.

Command line arguments for the wt execution alias is an important change, giving users a great deal more control over things. For anyone who frequently works with multiple tabs and is tired of having to confirm closing each of them, there's good news -- you can now set "confirmCloseAllTabs" to true at the top of your profiles.json file and never be pestered by the confirmation message again.

In a post about the release, Microsoft highlights a number of other improvements and bug fixes:

Accessibility: You can now navigate word-by-word using Narrator or NVDA!

You can now drag and drop a file into the Terminal and the file path will be printed!

Ctrl+Ins and Shift+Ins are bound by default to copy and paste respectively!

You can now hold Shift and click to expand your selection!

VS Code keys used for key bindings are now supported (i.e. "pgdn" and "pagedown" are both valid)!

Accessibility: Terminal won’t crash when Narrator is running!

Terminal won't crash when you provide an invalid background image or icon path!

Our popup dialogs all now have rounded buttons!

The search box now works properly in high contrast!

Some ligatures will render more correctly!

You can download the Windows Terminal from the Microsoft Store or from the GitHub releases page.