Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.9 and it's feature-complete
Microsoft has released Windows Terminal Preview v0.9 with a glut of new features and options. The company says that this update is the last release that will include new features before v1 launches.
In terms of what's new, there's a lot to explore. The latest version of Windows Terminal will now detect any version of PowerShell and automatically create a profile for you, and the wt execution alias now supports command line arguments.
See also:
- Microsoft is giving Windows Terminal a retro look with CRT effects
- Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems
- Microsoft updates Windows Terminal preview with multiple panes and tab re-ordering
Command line arguments for the wt execution alias is an important change, giving users a great deal more control over things. For anyone who frequently works with multiple tabs and is tired of having to confirm closing each of them, there's good news -- you can now set "confirmCloseAllTabs" to true at the top of your profiles.json file and never be pestered by the confirmation message again.
In a post about the release, Microsoft highlights a number of other improvements and bug fixes:
- Accessibility: You can now navigate word-by-word using Narrator or NVDA!
- You can now drag and drop a file into the Terminal and the file path will be printed!
- Ctrl+Ins and Shift+Ins are bound by default to copy and paste respectively!
- You can now hold Shift and click to expand your selection!
- VS Code keys used for key bindings are now supported (i.e. "pgdn" and "pagedown" are both valid)!
- Accessibility: Terminal won’t crash when Narrator is running!
- Terminal won't crash when you provide an invalid background image or icon path!
- Our popup dialogs all now have rounded buttons!
- The search box now works properly in high contrast!
- Some ligatures will render more correctly!
You can download the Windows Terminal from the Microsoft Store or from the GitHub releases page.