Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 10 version 1809

It is a little over a month since Windows 7 reached end of life, and in the coming months Microsoft will stop supporting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Also known as Windows 10 version 1809, this edition of the operating system was released in November 2018. When May 12 2020 rolls around, Microsoft will no longer release security updates for it -- something the company refers to as the "end of servicing".

See also:

Windows 10 version 1809 proved to be an extremely problematic release, with many users plagued with a series of bugs when it was launched. So riddled with issues was the update that Microsoft was forced to pull it before releasing an updated (and still buggy) version a little later.

Now the time has come for anyone still using Windows 10 October 2018 Update to move on, and in just three months, no more updates will be released.

All told, Microsoft will stop providing security updates for the following editions of Windows 10:

Windows 10 Home, version 1809

Windows 10 Pro, version 1809

Windows 10 Pro for Education, version 1809

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 1809

Windows 10 IoT Core, version 1809

Microsoft says that after May 12, anyone running Windows 10 version 1809 who contacts Microsoft Support "will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain supported".

Image credit: Kaesler Media / Shutterstock