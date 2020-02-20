Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know

No Comments

Twitter on smartphone surrounded by letters

One of the issues some people have with Twitter is the character limit imposed on individual tweets. While the restriction is very much the point of the site, there are times when 280 characters is just not enough... hence threading.

There's nothing to stop you from manually creating a tweet thread, but it's not something that everyone is familiar with. So to help out, Twitter has added a new button to make things easier. It's not the tweet editing option people are still begging for, but a way to link tweets together.

See also:

Referred to by Twitter as the "Continue thread" option, the feature makes it possible to easily tack a new tweet onto one you posted previously. To make a thread using the new tool, just compose a tweet and swipe down to reveal older tweets. You can then tap the "Continue thread" button to create a thread using your previous tweet, or tap the ... button to select an older tweet.

Twitter shared a video showing how the new feature works:

At the moment, the new feature is rolling out to the iOS version of the Twitter app. It's not known if or when Android and web users will get access to it.

Image credit: robert coolen / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Popular document management apps expose sensitive files

Hackers leak personal data of 10.6 million MGM Resorts guests

Organizations are detecting and containing attacks faster since GDPR

Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know

AOC AGON AG353UCG is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh and NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate

5G has the biggest potential to create safe cities

The risks of outdated systems in IoT and industrial environments [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug

74 Comments

Download Debian-based MX Linux 19.1 now

32 Comments

A new Ubuntu Linux LTS is now available

31 Comments

The $600 quantum computer that could spell the end for conventional encryption

28 Comments

Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.