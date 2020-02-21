Vectra helps enterprises protect against Office 365 breaches

As more services move to the cloud, enterprises are exposed to increased risks from data breaches, and around 40 percent of organizations have suffered from Office 365 account takeovers.

According to Microsoft's Q3 2019 earnings call, there are more than 180 million monthly users on Office 365, which means there's a big attack surface out there for cybercriminals. That's why threat detection and response specialist Vectra AI has announced a new tool to help businesses protect themselves.

Cognito Detect for Office 365 is backed by new detection models focused on credentials and privilege in SaaS applications, Vectra expands cloud coverage from Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and extends the ability to track attacker activity pivoting between on-premise, data center, IaaS and SaaS.

"Attackers don't operate in silos, if I'm coming after your organization I'm not thinking, I'm going to come after this organization in the cloud, I'm just going to attack you and I'll use whatever I can find and whatever access I can get to do so," says Matt Walmsley, head of EMEA marketing at Vectra. "Increasingly attackers pivot between on premise data center, Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service like an Office 365 client. Office 365 is a source of dense information, it's probably got Outlook and Exchange email, SharePoint, OneDrive for documents, it's usually quite a rich target and the journey to get to it quite often starts to the local network, so we're really stitching all those things together."

Cognito Detect is currently in beta and will be available from the Office 365 store later this year. You can find out more on the Vectra site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock

