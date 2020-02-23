Debian-based Netrunner 20.01 'Twenty' Linux distribution now available for download

One of my favorite Linux distributions is Netrunner. If you aren't familiar, it is a Debian-based operating system that utilizes the KDE Plasma desktop environment. It is very polished and chock-full of excellent pre-installed applications such as LibreOffice, GIMP, Firefox, and Skype. All of this makes Netrunner a great choice for those switching from Windows, but also, it is a wonderful option for Linux experts too. Seriously, folks, you will be blown away by how exceptional it is -- one of the best.

Today, Netrunner 20.01 becomes available, and it is a very important milestone. You see, not only does it represent 10 years of development, but also, it is the twentieth major version of the operating system. And so, the Debian Buster (stable) 10.3-based distro is being dubbed "Twenty." Netrunner 20.01 is using KDE Plasma 5.14.5 and comes with a very special birthday wallpaper!

"Netrunner 20.01 ships with all the latest security updates provided by Debian and a polished 'Indigo' Global Theme, making use of Kvantum theming engine.

Firefox-ESR and Thunderbird were updated to the latest stable LTS (long term supported) versions, which get regular security updates provided by Debian security," says The Netrunner Team.

The team further says, "Theming-wise, the switch to the Breeze Window decoration with its darker color increases the contrast and makes it easier to distinguish between active and inactive windows. The red colored cursor (RED-Theme) allows to quickly locate the cursor on the screen and has a retro vibe to it. As always we provide a uniquely drafted wallpaper, which fits the milestone of 10 years of Netrunner and the 20th version release."

If you want to give Netrunner 20.01 'Twenty" a try, you can download an ISO here. It is worth noting, however, that while users of version 19.08 of the operating system can upgrade to 20.01 without needing to download the ISO, they will not be treated to the special theme settings. For that, a fresh install is needed, sadly.

Photo Credit: Oleksandr Kostiuchenko / Shutterstock