Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow

Microsoft has released a public preview of its security tools Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) preview arrives for various Linux distributions.

The company says that the tool will also be coming to iOS and Android later this year, and more details of these mobile editions are due to be revealed at next week's RSA Conference. The spread to additional platform comes after Microsoft rebranded Windows Defender as Microsoft Defender last year.

On the Linux server front, RHEL 7+, CentOS Linux 7+, Ubuntu 16 LTS, or higher LTS, SLES 12+, Debian 9+ and Oracle EL 7 are supported by the preview, reported Bleeping Computer.

In a blog post about the release, Microsoft writes: "We're announcing another step in our journey to offer security from Microsoft with the public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux. Extending endpoint threat protection to Linux has been a long-time ask from our customers and we're excited to be able to deliver on that".

The company goes on to say:

We know our customers' environments are complex and heterogenous. Providing comprehensive protection across multiple platforms through a single solution and streamlined view is more important than ever. Next week at the RSA Conference, we'll provide a preview of our investments in mobile threat defense with the work we're doing to bring our solutions to Android and iOS.

The arrival of Microsoft Defender ATP on iOS and Android is a response to the growing security problems that face mobile users. It will be interesting to see what the tool has to offer iPhone users as it will have to work around the restrictions Apple places on what apps are able to do.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock