Google helps devs speed up Firefox with open source Lighthouse extension

No Comments

Lighthouse

Google has released a Firefox version of its Lighthouse browser extension, giving developers an easy way to test the performance of websites and web apps.

The open source extension makes use of the PageSpeed Insights API, and the new release brings Firefox in line with Chrome which has had a version of the extension for a few years now. The ultimate aim is to make it easier for developers to improve app and page performance by encouraging better practices.

See also:

Google Lighthouse can be used to audit webpages and progressive web apps. with those tested being assigned score out of 100 in various categories -- performance, accessibility, best practices and SEO. As well as making developers aware of areas that could be improved upon, the report that is generated includes tips and suggestions about what could be done to increase performance and compliance.

Google describes the Lighthouse extension as follows:

Lighthouse is an open-source, automated tool for improving the performance, quality, and correctness of your web apps.

This extension uses the PageSpeed Insights API to generate a Lighthouse report. Only public URLs may be audited.

You can grab Google Lighthouse from the Firefox add-ons page, and there is more information available on GitHub.

Image credit: HSzPhotography / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New biometric solution guards email against account takeovers

Cisco launches new cloud-native security platform

Google helps devs speed up Firefox with open source Lighthouse extension

Debian-based Netrunner 20.01 'Twenty' Linux distribution now available for download

You can't have Google apps on your Huawei phone because Donald Trump says so

3 ways to be more adaptable to change

London insurance market turns to tech to maintain its world-leader status

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

71 Comments

You can't have Google apps on your Huawei phone because Donald Trump says so

63 Comments

Windows as a Service: A method of life cycle management

41 Comments

The $600 quantum computer that could spell the end for conventional encryption

28 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons

18 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.