Netflix launches new top 10 feature so you can see what's popular in your country

No Comments

Netflix on smartphone

Having previously contented itself with offering up algorithm-based suggestions about what you might like to watch next, Netflix has introduced a new feature that lets you see what other people are enjoying.

New lists of the top 10 films and series let you see what is currently popular on the streaming platform. Netflix has chosen to provide top 10 lists based on country, so you'll only see lists of the ten most popular series and movies in your country rather than globally.

See also:

Netflix has been testing these lists with users in the UK and Mexico for a few months now, and now the company is expanding the feature to more countries. In many ways it seems a little strange that it has taken so long for what would appear to be such an obvious feature to be made available, but it's good to see that Netflix is giving users another way to break out of -- or at least start to influence -- its algorithms.

Writing about the new lists, Netflix explains:

Whether you love books, music, films or TV, top 10 lists are a great way to find out what's popular. So today we're rolling out a new Top 10 feature on Netflix.

This new row -- complete with its own special design -- will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country. It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you.

In addition to the overall top 10 list, you'll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs.

Anything which makes it into one of the lists will also be adorned with a "Top 10" badge so you'll be able to identify popular content as you browse and search Netflix in other ways.

Image credit: Poring / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

5G and risks to critical infrastructure [Q&A]

Netflix launches new top 10 feature so you can see what's popular in your country

Samsung admits to data breach unconnected to mysterious Find My Mobile 1 push notification

Revolut raises $500m in funding, valuing it at $5.5bn and making it the most valuable UK fintech startup

HyperX Cloud Flight S gaming headset features Qi wireless charging

New biometric solution guards email against account takeovers

Cisco launches new cloud-native security platform

Most Commented Stories

You can't have Google apps on your Huawei phone because Donald Trump says so

132 Comments

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

72 Comments

Windows as a Service: A method of life cycle management

41 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons

18 Comments

Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.