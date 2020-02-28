Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-seventy-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

New Windows apps and games

Instagram

The new Instagram PWA is now available in the Microsoft Store. Released this week, the Progressive Web Application should be available to all users of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system by now.

The application requires that you sign-in to an Instagram account; the interface resembles that of the desktop homepage of the service and introduces new functionality to the application such as direct messaging support.

PeaZip: Rar, Zip and 7z Extractor (unofficial)

PeaZip is a popular file archiver and PeaZip: Rar, Zip and 7z Extractor is an unofficial port of the application.

It supports the same features as the desktop version, namely opening, extracting, and creating file archives. It supports over 180 archive types including popular choices such as RAR, ZIP, 7Z, and ISO.

New Windows 10 themes

Animal Mothers 2 PREMIUM, 10 4K images of young animals and their mothers.

Earthen Buildings PREMIUM, 17 4K images of "traditional and modern constructions of rammed earth, cobb, and adobe buildings".

Paper Art PREMIUM, 16 4K images of Colorful flowers, animals, birds, and more that are folded, bunched, and quilled.

Notable Updates

Facebook's Messenger (Beta) application was updated with fluent design improvements

Microsoft Edge Dev update with bug fixes and an Easter Egg Surf game released.

Twitter PWA update introduces support for emoji reactions in direct messages.