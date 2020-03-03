JOBY launches new line of accessories for content creators

Nowadays, it feels like everyone wants to be a content creator. You know what, though? It is totally understandable. I mean, who wouldn't want to get paid for making YouTube videos or playing video games on Twitch? The sad reality is, not everyone can be an internet celebrity. For every Justine "iJustine" Ezarik or Ethan "h3h3" Klein getting rich on YouTube, there are thousands upon thousands of unknown people making no money. The bottom line is, not only must you have a great personality and something interesting to offer, but these days, you need quality recording equipment too.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next online content creator celebrity, or you just want to have fun -- money be damned -- JOBY has a new line of products that may interest you. This line offers many products that focus on lighting, audio, and more. These offerings should help you create better quality content.

JOBY explains that it is "releasing multiple new products to equip creatives with the gear they need to have fun and create in any situation. The diverse set of mobile accessories offers everyone from novices to established creators the ability to illuminate and amplify their lighting, sound, setting and more. The new JOBY products eliminate any barrier to creativity and share one common theme -- the versatility to be situation-proof."

 

JOBY shares the full list of the products below. You can click on each link to learn more and buy them.

 

Are you a content creator? If so, will you buy one of these products? Please tell me which ones in the comments below. If no, please tell me why not.

