Get 'Windows 10 All-In-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Are you ready to become the resident Windows 10 expert in your office? Look no further! This book is your one-stop shop for everything related to the latest updates to this popular operating system.

With the help of this comprehensive resource, you'll be able to back up your data and ensure the security of your network, use Universal Apps to make your computer work smarter, and personalize your Windows 10 experience.

Windows 10 powers more than 900 million devices worldwide -- and now you can know how to make it work better for you with Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies. You’ll find out how to personalize Windows, use the universal apps, control your system, secure Windows 10, and so much more.

Covers the most recent updates to this globally renowned operating system

Shows you how to start out with Windows 10

Walks you through maintaining and enhancing the system

Makes it easy to connect with universal and social apps

If you’re a businessperson or Windows power-user looking to make this popular software program work for you, the buck stops here!

Windows 10 All-In-One For Dummies usually retails for $39.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on March 17, so act fast.