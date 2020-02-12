Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10

No Comments

The Windows 10 Start menu gives you easy access to all of your programs and important settings, and -- for now at least -- optional Live Tiles. The search box makes it easy to find what you’re looking for too... when it works.

But if you hanker for the days when Start menus were simpler, you might want to consider adding a Windows XP style menu to Windows 10.

SEE ALSO: This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

Spencer is a simple tool which adds a button to the taskbar which, when clicked, displays all of your Start menu items, as well as the Control Panel, Administrator Command Line and Run dialog.

Usefully it doesn’t replace the existing Windows 10 Start button or menu -- so you can still use this should you choose to.

It’s a tiny 971KB download, and to use it you just need to extract the setup file, right-click it and choose Pin to taskbar. You can drag the button to where you want it to go on the taskbar, and then click it to open the menu. You can set a shortcut key in the icon properties should you wish to.

Download Spencer here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10

Election scams get creative and voters take the bait

Six keys to successful digital transformation

Avast under investigation for the sale of personal data to third-parties

Security pros are overconfident in the effectiveness of their tools

Reuters will fact-check content on Facebook and Instagram

UK government wants Ofcom to police social media

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

448 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

45 Comments

Microsoft Excel gets powerful XLOOKUP function

38 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

30 Comments

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

29 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.