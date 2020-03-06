Google Assistant is losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice

Chrissy Teigen is an absolute delight. She is wildly popular, not only from her modeling, but from her wonderful social media accounts too. Apparently, her husband is rather famous as well. Teigen's spouse, named John Legend, is a notable singer and pianist.

Likely thanks to his marriage to Chrissy Teigen, Legend scored a pretty cool partnership with Google, lending his voice to Google Assistant. In other words, when summoning Google Assistant, you can be greeted by Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice. Sadly, this is coming to an end, as the search giant announces the partnership concludes later this month.

Google shared the news in the below tweet.

Are you sad to be losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice from Google Assistant? Please tell me in the comments below.

