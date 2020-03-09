Apple says you can use disinfectant wipes to clean the Coronavirus (COVID-19) off your gross iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Want to know a secret? I have never cleaned my iPhone or iPad. Gross, right? Even more nauseating, I often use them both while sitting on the toilet! Hey, don't blame me for this behavior -- Apple caused it. For the longest time (years), the company never suggested using disinfectant wipes on its products. At the Apple store, I had countless "geniuses" tell me that alcohol would ruin the displays. And so, I just lived with the germs.

With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) dominating the news, however, people are starting to take stock in their hygiene practices. Suddenly, as we all wash our hands more frequently and douse ourselves in Purell, germ-ridden devices become a much more important topic. Thankfully, starting today, Apple has finally given us the green light to use disinfectant wipes to clean the Coronavirus (COVID-19) off the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers.

In a refreshed support article titled "How to clean your Apple products," Apple answers the often-asked frequently asked question of "Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product?" The iPhone-maker's official response is below.

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.

True, Apple doesn't specifically mention "Coronavirus," but this new information is clearly related to the public's panic about the disease. Even after the mass hysteria surrounding COVID-19 dies down, people should hopefully continue to wash their Apple devices with disinfectant wipes -- there are many types of bacteria and viruses out there, y'all. Now, if you'd excuse me, I have to go give my 2-year old iPhone 8 Plus a much-needed first time bath.

Image Credit: WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock